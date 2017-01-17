Photos: An Unforgettable Ride in the Ford Trimotor
It's a distinct airplane with a lot of history ; the Ford Trimotor, or "Tin Goose," harks back to a time when passenger air travel was a luxury, ushering in a new era of transcontinental travel with the airline that would later become TWA. The three-engine aircraft was used worldwide for airline transportation, cargo, military service and just about anything else you can think of.
