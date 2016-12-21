Overdose suspected in death of couple...

Overdose suspected in death of couple on I-4, sheriff says

A couple found dead over the weekend on the side of Interstate 4 had a history of drug abuse and investigators believe the man may have died of an overdose, said Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Tuesday. There was some concern with the woman's cause of death so investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, Chitwood said.

