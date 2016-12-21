Overdose suspected in death of couple on I-4, sheriff says
A couple found dead over the weekend on the side of Interstate 4 had a history of drug abuse and investigators believe the man may have died of an overdose, said Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Tuesday. There was some concern with the woman's cause of death so investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, Chitwood said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ...
|Dec 27
|Billy bob
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec 20
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08)
|Dec 6
|D-man
|17
|Heroin (May '13)
|Dec 5
|Boyohboy
|42
|Neil Raymond
|Dec 5
|Cindy
|1
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Dec '16
|Needtoknow
|1
|Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo...
|Nov '16
|Popeye watts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC