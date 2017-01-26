Our View: Hope for the homeless

Last week, the local leaders responsible for Hope Place, a new facility in Daytona Beach for homeless families with children, held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former Hurst Elementary School. It was symbolically important, not just for what it means for Hope Place, but also for showing the community what can - and must - be accomplished with regard to other sectors of homelessness.

