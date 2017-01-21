Orange City Wal-Mart worker arrested ...

Orange City Wal-Mart worker arrested in $28,000 in gift card scheme

32 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

An Orange City Wal-Mart employee was arrested after police said he helped two other suspects use stolen credit cards to buy at least $28,000 in gift cards. Oshane Nelson, 23, of DeLand, Richard Lucas, 28, of Orlando, and William Hargett, 48, of Kissimmee, were arrested and each was charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft over $20,000.

Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

