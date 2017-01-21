Orange City Wal-Mart worker arrested in $28,000 in gift card scheme
An Orange City Wal-Mart employee was arrested after police said he helped two other suspects use stolen credit cards to buy at least $28,000 in gift cards. Oshane Nelson, 23, of DeLand, Richard Lucas, 28, of Orlando, and William Hargett, 48, of Kissimmee, were arrested and each was charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft over $20,000.
