Motorcycle wreck in DeLand leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on I-4 in DeLand when he struck a guardrail while exiting on the State Road 44 offramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both the driver, Dustin Lanier, 29, of Winter Springs, and his passenger, Jessica Scruggs, 27, of Ormond Beach, were thrown from the 2004 Honda motorcycle, said FHP spokesperson Sgt.
