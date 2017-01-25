Maverick, dog famous for wagon ride t...

Maverick, dog famous for wagon ride through town, has died

Just a few months ago, a golden retriever named Maverick captured the world's heart by going on one last wagon ride through town, thanks to the kindness of strangers. Now, the sweet, smiley canine with whom the internet fell in love, has succumbed to his third bout with cancer.

