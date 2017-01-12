List of Area Road and Lane Work for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
2. LPGA Boulevard from Jimmy Ann Drive to Derbyshire Road: Watch for slower traffic and some possible lane closures or shifts until this Summer. Signs in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|Sat
|Vexobrien
|44
|Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ...
|Dec 27
|Billy bob
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec 20
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|D-man
|17
|Neil Raymond
|Dec '16
|Cindy
|1
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Dec '16
|Needtoknow
|1
|Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo...
|Nov '16
|Popeye watts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC