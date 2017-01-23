Hero dog named Maverick dies after a ...

Hero dog named Maverick dies after a battle with caner

59 min ago

Hero dog named Maverick who 'touched the hearts of millions' with his brave battle against cancer which saw him wheeled around on a wagon dies A nine-year-old Golden Retriever who captured hearts in DeLand, Florida after being pulled around the city in a wagon to say his last goodbyes to his friends after becoming gravely ill has died. Maverick's owners confirmed that their beloved pet passed away peacefully on Saturday night after a long fight against a type of cancer called lymphoma.

