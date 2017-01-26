deSilva to Speak on Grace at Stetson University

David A. deSilva, Ph.D. , will present a lecture, "Grace: the Free Gift That Costs Us Everything," on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Stetson Room of the Carlton Union Building, 131 E. Minnesota Ave., DeLand, Fla., 32723. The presentation is part of the Department of Religious Studies' Christian Theology Lecture series, and is free and open to the public.

