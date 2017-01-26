DeLand man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend
Jeffrey Crivelli will spend the rest of his life in prison for stabbing and strangling his ex-girlfriend to death. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on Friday sentenced Crivelli, 32, to the mandatory life sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Rick
|3
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Jan 24
|Not that Naive
|20
|Women protesters
|Jan 21
|Cameron
|1
|Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11)
|Jan 21
|Alfred Amedeo Cor...
|37
|Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09)
|Jan 19
|Kids got touched
|16
|Deputies: Man shot while standing outside Delto...
|Jan 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Heroin (May '13)
|Jan 18
|Dfg7900
|45
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC