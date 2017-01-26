DeLand man gets life in prison for ki...

DeLand man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend

Jeffrey Crivelli will spend the rest of his life in prison for stabbing and strangling his ex-girlfriend to death. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on Friday sentenced Crivelli, 32, to the mandatory life sentence.

