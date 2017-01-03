DeLand brush fire

DeLand brush fire

Authorities are telling drivers to use caution due to a DeLand brush fire along Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. The fire is at mile marker 122 on westbound I-4, and there is smoke in the area that may cause low visibility.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Volusia County was issued at January 07 at 3:10AM EST

