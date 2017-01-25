Customer Advisory Committee Meeting January 25, 2017
The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission's Customer Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room on the second floor at LYNX Central Station, 455 N. Garland Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. This meeting site is conveniently located near the SunRail LYNX Central Station platforms.
