Couple Found Dead On I-4, Three Children Unharmed
On Saturday morning a couple was found dead next to their vehicle on Interstate 4, which contained three young children that were alive and unharmed. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified the married couple as 32-year-old Daniel Kelsey and 30-year-old Heather Kelsey of Ormond Beach.
