Couple Found Dead On I-4, Three Child...

Couple Found Dead On I-4, Three Children Unharmed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Talk Florida

On Saturday morning a couple was found dead next to their vehicle on Interstate 4, which contained three young children that were alive and unharmed. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified the married couple as 32-year-old Daniel Kelsey and 30-year-old Heather Kelsey of Ormond Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ... Dec 27 Billy bob 2
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec 20 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
News Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08) Dec 6 D-man 17
Heroin (May '13) Dec 5 Boyohboy 42
Neil Raymond Dec 5 Cindy 1
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Dec '16 Needtoknow 1
News Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo... Nov '16 Popeye watts 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,201

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC