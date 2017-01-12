Area Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations
DAYTONA BEACH: Prayer breakfast, 8 a.m., Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George Engram Blvd.; march at 9 a.m. at Allen Chapel and prayer service at 10 a.m. at Allen Chapel. DELAND: Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Hollis Center Rinker Field House, Stetson University. Followed by march, starting at 11 a.m., from Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., south to Sanborn Activity and Event Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave. PALM COAST: Program at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, starting at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Earl Johnson, principal of Matanzas High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|Sat
|Vexobrien
|44
|Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ...
|Dec 27
|Billy bob
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec 20
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|D-man
|17
|Neil Raymond
|Dec '16
|Cindy
|1
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Dec '16
|Needtoknow
|1
|Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo...
|Nov '16
|Popeye watts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC