Area Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations

DAYTONA BEACH: Prayer breakfast, 8 a.m., Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George Engram Blvd.; march at 9 a.m. at Allen Chapel and prayer service at 10 a.m. at Allen Chapel. DELAND: Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Hollis Center Rinker Field House, Stetson University. Followed by march, starting at 11 a.m., from Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., south to Sanborn Activity and Event Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave. PALM COAST: Program at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, starting at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Earl Johnson, principal of Matanzas High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.