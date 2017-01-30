21st Annual Piano Scholars Festival Launches at Stetson University

Stetson University School of Music will present the 21st Annual Piano Scholars Festival, a part of the Great Pianists at Stetson series, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5, at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, Fla., 32723. All performances are free and open to the public.

