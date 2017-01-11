1 family haunted by Volusia beach cra...

1 family haunted by Volusia beach crash; another still dealing with loss

The holidays were especially meaningful to M.K. Holohan this year - she didn't have to bury her 7-year-old daughter. A DeLand driver who police say had been drinking came within a couple of feet of striking Claudia Quattrocchi with his truck after barreling through the Granada Boulevard beach approach access gate on Dec. 4. The Maryland girl wasn't injured, but Holohan had just watched her youngest child's life flash before her eyes.

