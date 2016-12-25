Woman dies after rollover crash in Volusia County crash, troopers say

A 19-year-old woman died after she was ejected from a vehicle that overturned Christmas night in Volusia County , according to the Florida Highway Patrol . The vehicle, driven by 16-year-old Sebastian Santos of DeLand, rolled over near Woodland Boulevard and Glenwood Road abouit 9:20 p.m. Juana Santos was one of five passengers in the 2003 Ford and the others had minor injuries.

