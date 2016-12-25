Woman dies after rollover crash in Vo...

Woman dies after rollover crash in Volusia County crash, troopers say

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A 19-year-old woman died after she was ejected from a vehicle that overturned Christmas night in Volusia County , according to the Florida Highway Patrol . The vehicle, driven by 16-year-old Sebastian Santos of DeLand, rolled over near Woodland Boulevard and Glenwood Road abouit 9:20 p.m. Juana Santos was one of five passengers in the 2003 Ford and the others had minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec 20 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
News Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08) Dec 6 D-man 17
Heroin (May '13) Dec 5 Boyohboy 42
Neil Raymond Dec 5 Cindy 1
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Dec 1 Needtoknow 1
News Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo... Nov 29 Popeye watts 1
News Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ... Nov 25 Lucy 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,869

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC