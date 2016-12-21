Tribute planned for fallen Volusia County sheriff's police dog

The four-legged hero will be honored with a processional and memorial service beginning at noon Friday at Deltona Plaza, 1200 Deltona Blvd. Forest's K-9 handler, deputy Brandon Ellis, will lead the processional consisting of other K-9 units from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and local police departments. Forest was killed on Nov. 22 while attempting to subdue an armed suspect.

