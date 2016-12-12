Stetson University Rinker Welcome Center Wins Environmental Award
Stetson University's new Marshall & Vera Lea Rinker Welcome Center was chosen for the Outstanding Sustainability Initiative Award by the Florida Planning and Zoning Association. The building was nominated by the organization's Surfcoast Chapter, and the award was presented Friday, Dec. 9, in New Smyrna Beach.
