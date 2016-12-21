Sheriff Ben Johnson to trade crime fighting for game hunting

Though he will retire at the end of the year, Volusia County's 66-year-old sheriff showed no signs of slowing down as he jumped into a four-wheel-drive pickup and headed out, following the movements of the hounds on his GPS. “Clark, I'm on the power line and they are kinda headed toward the triangle block," Johnson called out over the radio to one of the other eight rifle-armed men.

