Sheriff Ben Johnson to trade crime fighting for game hunting
Though he will retire at the end of the year, Volusia County's 66-year-old sheriff showed no signs of slowing down as he jumped into a four-wheel-drive pickup and headed out, following the movements of the hounds on his GPS. “Clark, I'm on the power line and they are kinda headed toward the triangle block," Johnson called out over the radio to one of the other eight rifle-armed men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Tue
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08)
|Dec 6
|D-man
|17
|Heroin (May '13)
|Dec 5
|Boyohboy
|42
|Neil Raymond
|Dec 5
|Cindy
|1
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Dec 1
|Needtoknow
|1
|Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo...
|Nov 29
|Popeye watts
|1
|Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ...
|Nov 25
|Lucy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC