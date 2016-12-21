Proposed Volusia ordinance would help...

Proposed Volusia ordinance would help some Jet Ski owners

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Launching a small personal watercraft, like a Jet Ski, would be a lot easier for people who own oceanfront homes if the Volusia County Council approves an ordinance change Thursday. The current rule requires that small watercraft only be launched from designated areas.

