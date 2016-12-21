New Volusia shelter plan unveiled

With the dawn of a new year and newly elected leaders countywide taking their chairs, there is a new plan to close the yawning gap between the roughly 5,000 homeless people scattered around Volusia County and the 150 emergency shelter beds available to them. The local FAITH organization and Catholic Charities of Central Florida are leading the charge on a new shelter plan that argues over more than 110 pages for the creation of a comprehensive homeless assistance center.

