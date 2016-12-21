'Mommy's dead:' Former DeLand officer describes scene of killing
Paez testified Tuesday at the trial of Jeffrey Crivelli who is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the slaying of Brandy Johnson, 33. Paez, now a deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, said he was on a well-being check early early on the afternoon of June 10, 2015, inside unit A at the Lyn Garden Apartments. Johnson, a single mother of a then-4-year-old boy, had just graduated from a technical school and was looking for a fresh start for her and her son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Tue
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08)
|Dec 6
|D-man
|17
|Heroin (May '13)
|Dec 5
|Boyohboy
|42
|Neil Raymond
|Dec 5
|Cindy
|1
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Dec 1
|Needtoknow
|1
|Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo...
|Nov 29
|Popeye watts
|1
|Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ...
|Nov 25
|Lucy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC