How to earn 52 free meals at new DeLand Chick-fil-A

In addition to the additional dining option and the jobs created, the new restaurant's grand opening Wednesday offers 100 customers the chance to eat at the restaurant 52 times for free. That's right: When Chick-fil-A opens in the Country Club Corners shopping center near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17-92 and Orange Camp Road at 6 a.m., the earliest birds can win a card loaded with enough meals to eat at Chick-fil-A once a week for an entire year.

