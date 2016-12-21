How to earn 52 free meals at new DeLa...

How to earn 52 free meals at new DeLand Chick-fil-A

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

In addition to the additional dining option and the jobs created, the new restaurant's grand opening Wednesday offers 100 customers the chance to eat at the restaurant 52 times for free. That's right: When Chick-fil-A opens in the Country Club Corners shopping center near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17-92 and Orange Camp Road at 6 a.m., the earliest birds can win a card loaded with enough meals to eat at Chick-fil-A once a week for an entire year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ... Dec 27 Billy bob 2
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec 20 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
News Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08) Dec 6 D-man 17
Heroin (May '13) Dec 5 Boyohboy 42
Neil Raymond Dec 5 Cindy 1
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Dec 1 Needtoknow 1
News Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo... Nov '16 Popeye watts 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,872

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC