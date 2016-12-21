Elderly DeLand man dies from injuries suffered in struggle with burglar, police said.
An 87-year-old man who was hit in the face by a door during a struggle with a burglar near DeLand has died from his injuries, police said. Carl Husfeld heard a noise inside his residence on Oak Circle the morning of Dec. 8, said Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant. When the octogenarian went to investigate he was met by a short, stocky man wearing dark clothes, Gant said.
