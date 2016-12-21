Documentary images spotlight rural Volusia, Flagler

SEVILLE - To find the subjects of his new exhibit, documentary photographer Eric Dusenbery spent roughly six months driving less traveled back roads of Volusia, Flagler and Putnam counties. There, he discovered the rural faces and scenery showcased in “Sidetracked: Travels Across Undiscovered Florida,” a collection of 17 evocative black-and-white images that opened recently at the Seville Community Resource Center.

