DeLand Chick-fil-A opens Jan. 4

DeLand Chick-fil-A opens Jan. 4

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The new year offers much to many, not the least of which will be - for customers of a particular chain restaurant in DeLand - chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Chick-fil-A is opening at 6 a.m. on Jan. 4 on an outparcel of the Country Club Corners shopping center near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17-92 and Orange Camp Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec 20 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
News Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08) Dec 6 D-man 17
Heroin (May '13) Dec 5 Boyohboy 42
Neil Raymond Dec 5 Cindy 1
jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!! Dec 1 Needtoknow 1
News Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo... Nov 29 Popeye watts 1
News Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ... Nov 25 Lucy 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC