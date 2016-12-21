DeLand Chick-fil-A opens Jan. 4

The new year offers much to many, not the least of which will be - for customers of a particular chain restaurant in DeLand - chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Chick-fil-A is opening at 6 a.m. on Jan. 4 on an outparcel of the Country Club Corners shopping center near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17-92 and Orange Camp Road.

