Couple found dead, three children ali...

Couple found dead, three children alive on I-4 near DeLand

Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Two adults were found dead on the side of Interstate 4 and their three children were found alive inside the vehicle by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper checking on a vehicle early Saturday morning. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 2:08 a.m. at mile marker 122 on the eastbound side of I-4 near DeLand, a report states.

Deland, FL

