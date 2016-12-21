Couple found dead, three children alive on I-4 near DeLand
Two adults were found dead on the side of Interstate 4 and their three children were found alive inside the vehicle by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper checking on a vehicle early Saturday morning. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 2:08 a.m. at mile marker 122 on the eastbound side of I-4 near DeLand, a report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expert: Deltona civility ordinance would 'lend ...
|Dec 27
|Billy bob
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec 20
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Deltona to raise water, sewer rates (Sep '08)
|Dec 6
|D-man
|17
|Heroin (May '13)
|Dec 5
|Boyohboy
|42
|Neil Raymond
|Dec 5
|Cindy
|1
|jj douglas services inc. is a scam!!!!
|Dec 1
|Needtoknow
|1
|Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 wounded at DeLand blo...
|Nov '16
|Popeye watts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC