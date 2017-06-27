Ex-mayor, ex-city manager of South Te...

Ex-mayor, ex-city manager of South Texas town convicted

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The former mayor and former city manager of the South Texas town of Crystal City have been convicted on federal conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and theft counts arising from a federal corruption probe. A federal court jury in Del Rio, Texas, returned its guilty verdicts Monday against former mayor Ricardo Lopez and former city manager and city attorney William James Jonas III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Del Rio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need 2 fk (Nov '14) 2 min Pink Taco 35
Fine moms in their 20s 19 min Neverlove 1
David ruckus aka loser 4 hr Puro Tejano 8
Fata$$ @ the club 4 hr Familia 16
New Elementary School 4 hr MrRogers 16
Aster Villas creepy old man. 6 hr Calibus 10
san fe (Jul '10) 6 hr What 62
Rios gets 3 more years 7 hr The Observer 39
See all Del Rio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Del Rio Forum Now

Del Rio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Del Rio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Del Rio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC