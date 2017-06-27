Border Patrol agents arrested a picku...

Border Patrol agents arrested a pickup driver at the Falfurrias...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Border Patrol agents arrested a pickup driver at the Falfurrias checkpoint Sunday afternoon after they found 65 pounds of cocaine stashed in a truck, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents arrested a pickup driver at the Falfurrias checkpoint Sunday afternoon after they found 65 pounds of cocaine stashed in a truck, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Del Rio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need 2 fk (Nov '14) 2 min Pink Taco 35
Fine moms in their 20s 19 min Neverlove 1
David ruckus aka loser 4 hr Puro Tejano 8
Fata$$ @ the club 4 hr Familia 16
New Elementary School 4 hr MrRogers 16
Aster Villas creepy old man. 6 hr Calibus 10
san fe (Jul '10) 6 hr What 62
Rios gets 3 more years 7 hr The Observer 39
See all Del Rio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Del Rio Forum Now

Del Rio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Del Rio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Del Rio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC