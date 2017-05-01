Texas DPS Boats Patrol Miles of Rio Grande
The Texas Department of Public Safety uses 13 boats to cruise the waters of the Rio Grande. The task is daunting some stretches actually flow through large lakes, like Lake Amistad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Del Rio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Nicole
|1 hr
|Nah
|5
|Hey wade
|1 hr
|Check it out
|1
|Why we don't need the bond, read before you vote!!
|3 hr
|I voted no
|6
|Acuña news
|3 hr
|boojie
|4
|school district
|3 hr
|japur
|107
|Why hurt someone Cheryl Bishop
|4 hr
|Knows present and...
|8
|Lisa frastro
|4 hr
|Jenni
|1
|School Bond construction
|11 hr
|Vote YES
|46
Find what you want!
Search Del Rio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC