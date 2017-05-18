Records: Border Patrol agent among 13 nabbed in S. TX sex sting
Operation Child Guardian, an initiative that counters crimes against children, produced the arrests of 13 men between January and December 2016. Click through the following gallery to see mugshots of some of the people arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Del Rio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herbie y iris
|25 min
|joe
|2
|Jassleen Paz
|38 min
|Rebecca o
|11
|last song on earth (Dec '12)
|47 min
|Simple
|13
|White girls from base.
|1 hr
|comedy
|11
|chase
|1 hr
|chase
|1
|drms
|1 hr
|randy
|17
|Why can't anyone spell correctly on here?
|1 hr
|scum
|17
Find what you want!
Search Del Rio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC