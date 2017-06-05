Platt-Mets engagement

Friday May 19 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Sabrina Platt, of Sedalia, and Steven S. Platt, of Bates City, announce the engagement of their daughter Brianna Rachelle, of Del Rio, Texas, to Christopher Casey Mets, also of Del Rio, Texas. He is the son of David M. and Mary Mets, of Olympia, Washington.

