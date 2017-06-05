Platt-Mets engagement
Sabrina Platt, of Sedalia, and Steven S. Platt, of Bates City, announce the engagement of their daughter Brianna Rachelle, of Del Rio, Texas, to Christopher Casey Mets, also of Del Rio, Texas. He is the son of David M. and Mary Mets, of Olympia, Washington.
