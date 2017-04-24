South central US: Severe weather, flo...

South central US: Severe weather, flood risk to end Easter weekend

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: AccuWeather.com

The latest round of severe weather to threaten the central United States will target the southern Plains as this Easter weekend comes to a close. Worse than spoiling outdoor holiday plans, the strongest thunderstorms will create hazards for residents and motorists and could cause some property damage.

