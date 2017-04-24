There are on the The Brownsville Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ex-county commissioner pleads guilty to tax charges. In it, The Brownsville Herald reports that:

Ramon V. Ramon had been commissioner of Val Verde County Precinct 1 commissioner from 2003 until Jan. 1. The 64-year-old Del Rio man pleaded guilty to underreporting his total income on federal income tax returns for three separate years. Court records show that, between 2005 and 2012, Ramon accepted about $47,000 in payments from a San Antonio developer, about $10,500 from a group of New Braunfels business interests and $5,000 from a California businessman to manage a Val Verde County real estate project.

