Ex-county commissioner pleads guilty ...

Ex-county commissioner pleads guilty to tax charges

There are 4 comments on the The Brownsville Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ex-county commissioner pleads guilty to tax charges. In it, The Brownsville Herald reports that:

Ramon V. Ramon had been commissioner of Val Verde County Precinct 1 commissioner from 2003 until Jan. 1. The 64-year-old Del Rio man pleaded guilty to underreporting his total income on federal income tax returns for three separate years. Court records show that, between 2005 and 2012, Ramon accepted about $47,000 in payments from a San Antonio developer, about $10,500 from a group of New Braunfels business interests and $5,000 from a California businessman to manage a Val Verde County real estate project.

late as always

Eagle Pass, TX

#1 12 hrs ago
How is it that the Brownsville paper covers this story yet it doesn't make it on The Del RÃ­o News Herald?

Framed

United States

#3 4 hrs ago
FBI is a joke. Never gets convictions on alleged charges.

Always end up with some lying to an agent bull crap.

Perfect set up. They can get you with anything this way, one interview you say a red car the next a maroon and claim you lied. It's the truth.

It's their tactic, last resort !! Not defending Ramon just a fact abut FBI.
El Sancho

Dallas, TX

#4 4 hrs ago
Rata de dos patas te estoy habando ati.
Damn whitey

United States

#5 2 hrs ago
They dropped all the original corruption bribery charges because of no evidence.

Hunt for latinos.
