Work progresses on seismic study in T...

Work progresses on seismic study in Texas amid earthquakes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Valley Morning Star

The state of Texas wants to stick a seismometer on Terry Hill's ranch, right next to his deer blind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Del Rio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janelle Vera or alcantara (Dec '14) 9 min The word is 10
Randy Bryan 26 min Weso 5
Claudia Vera 40 min NaughtyHairstylist 1
@@@any big booty milfs in del rio tx (Sep '14) 47 min Blas 31
Lucy Huerta 50 min Funny 2
Martha tenorio garcia 1 hr Yoyi 1
Ashley Trevino 1 hr Practically dead 2
See all Del Rio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Del Rio Forum Now

Del Rio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Del Rio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Del Rio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC