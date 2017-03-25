U.S. Reps. Hurd, Castro rally for bip...

U.S. Reps. Hurd, Castro rally for bipartisanship on the border

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Texas Tribune

Local dignitaries, including Hctor Arocha, mayor of Ciudad Acua, Mexican Consul Carlos Gustavo Obrador Garrido Cuesta, Roberto Garza, mayor of Del Rio, Texas, country music singer Radney Foster and U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, form a human chain on the International Bridge between Ciudad Acua, Coahuila and Del Rio, Texas during the Border Unity Rally on March 25, 2017. In sweltering heat, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd and the mayors of the border towns of Del Rio and Ciudad Acua held hands - presumably sweaty ones - with residents from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Del Rio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Pineda added me again 7 min Elston Howard 5
Billy Martinez 29 min Jessica 7
Easter at the park for whites only 29 min Grow up 14
Chick fill a 47 min Yay so love Chick... 4
Ex still beautiful 53 min Bronze 40
Mari resendez avalos 56 min Home Depot 10
Give Henry the boot! 1 hr Pancho 10
City Manager Termination 2 hr Gill 47
See all Del Rio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Del Rio Forum Now

Del Rio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Del Rio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Del Rio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC