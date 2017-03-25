U.S. Reps. Hurd, Castro rally for bipartisanship on the border

Local dignitaries, including Hctor Arocha, mayor of Ciudad Acua, Mexican Consul Carlos Gustavo Obrador Garrido Cuesta, Roberto Garza, mayor of Del Rio, Texas, country music singer Radney Foster and U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, form a human chain on the International Bridge between Ciudad Acua, Coahuila and Del Rio, Texas during the Border Unity Rally on March 25, 2017. In sweltering heat, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd and the mayors of the border towns of Del Rio and Ciudad Acua held hands - presumably sweaty ones - with residents from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.