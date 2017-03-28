Severe storm risk tonight, early Wedn...

Severe storm risk tonight, early Wednesday morning

Tuesday Mar 28

Severe thunderstorms will be possible beginning late this afternoon over the Southern Edwards Plateau and Northern Hill Country, then across much of South Central Texas late tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, and even some tornadoes will be possible.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Val Verde County was issued at April 26 at 2:21PM CDT

