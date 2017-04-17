Hundreds of people met at the Texas/Mexico border as a show of unity.
More than 100 Americans and Mexicans met at the Texas/Mexico border this weekend for what they say was a show of unity between border towns. Residents of the border towns Del Rio, Texas and Acuna, Mexico met at a bridge between the two countries to demonstrate that the two towns make up one community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Del Rio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Pineda added me again
|7 min
|Elston Howard
|5
|Billy Martinez
|29 min
|Jessica
|7
|Easter at the park for whites only
|29 min
|Grow up
|14
|Chick fill a
|47 min
|Yay so love Chick...
|4
|Ex still beautiful
|53 min
|Bronze
|40
|Mari resendez avalos
|56 min
|Home Depot
|10
|Give Henry the boot!
|1 hr
|Pancho
|10
|City Manager Termination
|2 hr
|Gill
|47
Find what you want!
Search Del Rio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC