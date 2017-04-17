Hundreds of people met at the Texas/M...

Hundreds of people met at the Texas/Mexico border as a show of unity.

Monday Mar 27 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

More than 100 Americans and Mexicans met at the Texas/Mexico border this weekend for what they say was a show of unity between border towns. Residents of the border towns Del Rio, Texas and Acuna, Mexico met at a bridge between the two countries to demonstrate that the two towns make up one community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

