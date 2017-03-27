'Build that wall' says US border resi...

'Build that wall' says US border resident

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

As President Trump's administration prepares to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, the BBC spoke to two people in Texas who are looking forward to its construction. In Del Rio, Texas, retired policeman Andres Montemayor lives right on the Rio Grande River and says he has had enough of the view and doesn't mind a wall in his backyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Del Rio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Repeal & Replace? LOL 19 min Eloquent 8
Martha Garcia black Tahoe 32 min Perla 3
Best azz in town. 1 hr loco 8
Mariela Rivera 1 hr Mannita 3
Leave Del Rio with me? 1 hr Peachy 7
What happened to kims nails?? 1 hr Juana la cubana 1
jp sanchez 2 hr Bob da buildr 2
See all Del Rio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Del Rio Forum Now

Del Rio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Del Rio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Del Rio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC