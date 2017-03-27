'Build that wall' says US border resident
As President Trump's administration prepares to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, the BBC spoke to two people in Texas who are looking forward to its construction. In Del Rio, Texas, retired policeman Andres Montemayor lives right on the Rio Grande River and says he has had enough of the view and doesn't mind a wall in his backyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Del Rio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Repeal & Replace? LOL
|19 min
|Eloquent
|8
|Martha Garcia black Tahoe
|32 min
|Perla
|3
|Best azz in town.
|1 hr
|loco
|8
|Mariela Rivera
|1 hr
|Mannita
|3
|Leave Del Rio with me?
|1 hr
|Peachy
|7
|What happened to kims nails??
|1 hr
|Juana la cubana
|1
|jp sanchez
|2 hr
|Bob da buildr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Del Rio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC