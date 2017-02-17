the Art of Architecture: The Neale House
The Neale House, 230 Porter Drive in Brownsville, was built in 1841 by William Neale and is Brownsville's oldest wood frame house. Neale was an Englishman who had served in the Mexican Navy in the early 1820s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Del Rio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Cracker Barrel
|3 min
|JustMe
|8
|When you're being yanked back and fourth!
|3 min
|Mike
|1
|Mando Abrego GM at Chilis
|11 min
|JustMe
|14
|Lake Ridge Homes
|41 min
|Been there
|4
|Lucy
|1 hr
|Oooooo
|7
|milfs in the school system (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Great
|11
|White pride meeting
|4 hr
|Really
|7
Find what you want!
Search Del Rio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC