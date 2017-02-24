Obstacles complicate White House plan...

Obstacles complicate White House plan to hire 15000 immigration agents, experts say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Typically illegal immigrants cross the border on foot and meet with someone at a pre-arranged location who drives them into the country, said Frackelton, who noted that Tonasket is a long walk from the border. But we will not lower standards, and we will not lower training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Del Rio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Del Rio Honda Booty 26 min daddy 13 2
Females who eat it all (Jul '15) 28 min Jedi 8
Name girls that are married but still flirt and... (Apr '14) 40 min Blanca 3
hots for mother in law 1 hr Bustanut 16
You should of gotten out of the marriage 1 hr Grammar Nazi 9
Martha Garcia 2 hr Miguel 4
Senora Elda Valentin 2 hr Familia 2
See all Del Rio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Del Rio Forum Now

Del Rio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Del Rio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Del Rio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC