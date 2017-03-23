ICE Deports Man With Criminal History in U.S., Wanted For MURDER in Mexico
A man wanted for murder in Mexico has been deported by ICE according to a report released late last week from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 47-year-old Servando Camacho-Velazquez had also recently served 18 months months in the Arizona Department of Corrections for a felony drug smuggling conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Del Rio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm bored
|7 min
|Xdr
|1
|Disgusting Del Rio
|10 min
|Xdr
|7
|gaby from sul ross
|1 hr
|Sul ross
|9
|class b
|1 hr
|Aaaiiiee
|2
|gilda chapa
|1 hr
|yuu know me
|45
|Maria Ibarra and Roland ?
|1 hr
|Rancher
|4
|Janelle Vera or alcantara (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|Interested
|5
Find what you want!
Search Del Rio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC