Fever tick fight adds expense and worry for Texas beef producers
Cattle fever ticks, carriers of a blood disease that once nearly wiped out the U.S. cattle herd, has landed farther north in the Texas interior in recent months, violating a permanent tick quarantine zone established by USDA and causing the establishment of a host of temporary quarantine zones that currently affect over 500,000 acres of Texas ranch country. If you mention fever ticks to a Texas beef producer, chances are he knows what you're talking about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Del Rio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rick venegas leave me alone! again!
|2 min
|Miguel
|2
|Happy Birthday
|30 min
|Ho daddy
|3
|class b
|43 min
|trump
|6
|Clinton or Trump and go ...
|1 hr
|Mandy
|3
|Saturday bridge activity a liberal democrat ploy
|1 hr
|Bst
|10
|Cheating milfs
|2 hr
|Wtf
|7
|From corporal to Captain, skip a rank
|2 hr
|bad system
|14
Find what you want!
Search Del Rio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC