There are on the El Paso Times story from 7 hrs ago, titled El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

El Paso police arrested a driver allegedly speeding over 100 mph and a woman wanted on a theft warrant during weekend DWI enforcement efforts. El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph El Paso police arrested a driver allegedly speeding over 100 mph and a woman wanted on a theft warrant during weekend DWI enforcement efforts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.