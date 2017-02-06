El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 10...

El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph

There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from 7 hrs ago, titled El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

El Paso police arrested a driver allegedly speeding over 100 mph and a woman wanted on a theft warrant during weekend DWI enforcement efforts. El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph El Paso police arrested a driver allegedly speeding over 100 mph and a woman wanted on a theft warrant during weekend DWI enforcement efforts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,514

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#1 5 hrs ago
Lol.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Del Rio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On my mind 6 min Musshy mo 22
Ashley Cadena 2 hr Cloyster 1
Mike serr n jaslen 2 hr Mike 6
Nursing homes 3 hr Respect 6
Karla Deleon 3 hr Red 3
Cait physical therapist 3 hr Tuffer 2
Clarissa Silva 3 hr Dirty30 7
See all Del Rio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Del Rio Forum Now

Del Rio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Del Rio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Del Rio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC