Cathryn Jane Bunt
Cathryn Jane Bunt , 65, of Roxton, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at her residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017 in the Restland Cemetery in Roxton.
