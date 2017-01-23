Cathryn Jane Bunt

Cathryn Jane Bunt , 65, of Roxton, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at her residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017 in the Restland Cemetery in Roxton.

