5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
To report a multipart visual series on border barriers around the globe , we drove the entire length of the U.S.-Mexico border - from Brownsville, Tex., to San Diego, with crossings into Mexico scattered throughout - talking to locals and experts about President Trump's promise to build the wall. Trump's action to start construction leaves unclear whether the administration will build a wall along the entire border or just in certain areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Del Rio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any good looking milfs in town (Sep '12)
|18 min
|coors
|8
|Claudia Deleon.
|54 min
|Chapoy
|1
|Carmen Gutierrez Jr
|1 hr
|KLo
|4
|I want to start a book club
|1 hr
|JustMe
|6
|Chapoy
|2 hr
|Julios
|1
|Sostenes Mireles
|2 hr
|juan
|5
|Need friends
|2 hr
|Patriot
|10
Find what you want!
Search Del Rio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC