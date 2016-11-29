Hampton-based Faneuil lands Texas-Mexico toll system contract

A team headed by Hampton-based Faneuil Inc. was chosen by the city of Del Rio, Texas, to design and install a toll collection system for the Del Rio International Bridge. The 620-meter, four-lane bridge owned by Del Rio spans the U.S.-Mexican border into Ciudad, Acuna, Mexico, and accommodates car, commercial and pedestrian traffic 24 hours a day, according to a news release.

