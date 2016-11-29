Hampton-based Faneuil lands Texas-Mex...

Hampton-based Faneuil lands Texas-Mexico toll system contract

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

A team headed by Hampton-based Faneuil Inc. was chosen by the city of Del Rio, Texas, to design and install a toll collection system for the Del Rio International Bridge. The 620-meter, four-lane bridge owned by Del Rio spans the U.S.-Mexican border into Ciudad, Acuna, Mexico, and accommodates car, commercial and pedestrian traffic 24 hours a day, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Del Rio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela munoz 16 min Fml 12
40 plus women posting selfies 23 min Pic 10
For those in controlling abusive relationships 26 min Bam 2
Tamaya n Ben 42 min Loser fr 3
Emma gagnon is a thief 1 hr Typical smdh 1
Ashley from sprint 1 hr fuentes 2
AF wife 2 hr just saying 4
See all Del Rio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Del Rio Forum Now

Del Rio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Del Rio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Del Rio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC