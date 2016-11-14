Border Patrol chief welcomes addition...

Border Patrol chief welcomes additional agents

Nov 14, 2016 Read more: The Brownsville Herald

U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Manuel Padilla said they are adding 150 more agents to address the end of the calendar year spike in illegal crossings they have been seeing across the Rio Grande Valley. The agents from the Tucson, San Diego, and Del Rio sectors arrived here Monday and will begin screening, classifying and helping to process the record number of family units and unaccompanied minors coming across the Rio Grande as soon as today, according to border patrol spokeswoman Marlene Castro.

