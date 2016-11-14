Border Patrol chief welcomes additional agents
U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Manuel Padilla said they are adding 150 more agents to address the end of the calendar year spike in illegal crossings they have been seeing across the Rio Grande Valley. The agents from the Tucson, San Diego, and Del Rio sectors arrived here Monday and will begin screening, classifying and helping to process the record number of family units and unaccompanied minors coming across the Rio Grande as soon as today, according to border patrol spokeswoman Marlene Castro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Del Rio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela munoz
|15 min
|Fml
|12
|40 plus women posting selfies
|23 min
|Pic
|10
|For those in controlling abusive relationships
|26 min
|Bam
|2
|Tamaya n Ben
|42 min
|Loser fr
|3
|Emma gagnon is a thief
|1 hr
|Typical smdh
|1
|Ashley from sprint
|1 hr
|fuentes
|2
|AF wife
|2 hr
|just saying
|4
Find what you want!
Search Del Rio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC