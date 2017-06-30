Officers wrongfully terminated return...

Officers wrongfully terminated returning to duty

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

On Monday, Sgt. Anthony Kaiser and Officer Rick Boblitt will return to duty with the DeFuniak Springs Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wh*re in housing 11 hr Facts 2
News Walton County man arrested in Monday murder Jun 30 LL Always 5
News Walton County Attorney Mark Davis resigns Jun 27 Marty 2
Looking for Alyssa Kosche Jun 27 NotThaOne 1
News People to protest Confederate flag Jun 16 James 1
Any rumors of new restaurants, stores anything ... (Jul '10) Jun '17 Nic 75
House Call Automotive May '17 James4949 1
See all Defuniak Springs, FL Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Defuniak Springs, FL Forum Now

Defuniak Springs, FL Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Defuniak Springs, FL Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Defuniak Springs,...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC